Thane: Prakash Javadekar ditches chopper after helipad controversy



Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar decided to take the high road to Dombivli after a controversy erupted Saturday over a helipad being prepared for his arrival. The minister visited Dombivli on Sunday not in a helicopter, but by road.

The helipad courted controversy on Saturday after the local police allegedly moved teen cricket star Pranav Dhanawade out of the ground because they wanted to set it up. Dhanawade claimed he was forced into a police van and later assaulted by cops.

Javadekar who attended the inauguration of the Dombivli Gymkhana cleared the allegations while speaking to the media. He said that he was unaware of the preparations being made for the helipad as the local municipal corporation and the police were doing it. He opposed the behaviour of the police and said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the harassment and alleged assault faced by Dhanawade.

Meanwhile, Dhanawade claims that his motive was not to oppose the helipad. But he has demanded action against the police officials who asked him to leave the ground and later assaulted him.