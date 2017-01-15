Thane: Rival groups enter into a tussle in Ulhasnagar



Gurumeet Labana

With the dates for the municipal elections out, it seems that attacks and counter-attacks have started in Ulhasnagar with accusations being hurled all over. On Friday night, the Ulhasnagar police registered a case against the son of BJP corporator for attacking three people. Meanwhile, the corporator’s son has also lodged a complaint against 15 to 20 people for attacking him. It is still not clear whether the fight was politically motivated or to do with a bike racing incident.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against Gurumeet Labana alias Boxer, son of BJP corporator, Meena Kaur Labana. According to the police, Saif Sayyed, a resident of Shahad Railway Gate, approached them on late Friday night, claiming that he was attacked with choppers and rods by Gurumeet and his friends, in which two of his friends suffered severe injuries. However, in his own version presented to the police, Gurumeet claimed that he too was attacked the same night near Goal Maidan by about 20 people with rods and choppers, owing to which he suffered injuries on his head and chest.

The police are investigating to see if there is a political angle behind the alleged assaults. Arrests haven’t been made yet. However, both parties state that the attack took place over bike racing as Gurumeet was overtaken by the other group. A case has been registered against both parties under the Arms Act as well as section 395 for dacoity. Both parties have claimed that valuables were stolen in the attack.

“We have not made any arrest as Gurumeet is admitted at the Central Hospital and two members of the rival group are in a private hospital,” said Shakel Shaikh, senior inspector of Ulhasnagar police station.