A class eighth student from a school in neighbouring Palghar district has been booked by the district police on the charge of having unnatural sex with another school boy.





Palghar District Rural PRO Hemant Katkar said the boy aged around 12 has been booked under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonments), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



An offence has been registered with Tulinj police station under Vasai division of the district police. The victim an eight-year-old boy studying in class 3 went to the toilet at about 7 pm on October 9. It was then that the accused allegedly performed unnatural sex on him, said the police complaint.



When the victim resisted the accused threatened him, mentions the complaint filed by the victim with the police. The police said that the accused had sexually harassed other students in the similar fashion. The accused has been sent to remand home.