Thane: Shiv Sena corporator accused of rape by housewife

A 38-year-old woman has registered a case against a Shiv Sena corporator from Ulhasnagar for raping her. The Vitthalwadi police are investigating the matter, and the accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the survivor, a housewife, is a resident of Ulhasnagar. In her statement she said that a year ago she approached the corporator for some work regarding a flat of her mother that was occupied by her sister-in-law. Police said the corporator, after assuring her of resolving the issue, allegedly raped her at her residence. The accused, identified as Subhash Masulkar, is a Shiv Sena corporator and also the group leader of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

An official from Vitthalwadi police station said, "The incidents took place from January 2015. The survivor claims that she gave photocopies of the papers of her mother's house to him, and whenever she used to go to get them back she was assaulted. Even on January 24, 2017, when she went to his office to get the papers she was abused and sexually assaulted."

S Shirsat, Senior Police Inspector, Vitthalwadi police station said, "We have registered a case on the statement given by the survivor on Monday night and are further investigating the matter." The case has been registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.