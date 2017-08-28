Thane: Speeding container topples at Ghodbunder, kills driver



Fire brigade officers carry out rescue work

A speeding container turned turtle on Ghodbunder Road early last morning, killing its driver Kuldev Motilala Yadav, 27, on the spot. The accident, which took place around 5.45 am when there was no traffic, happened after one of the front tyres of the huge vehicle burst.

When fire brigade and disaster management officials reached the spot, they found the driver stuck under the heavy container. "After a half-hour-long rescue operation, the driver was brought out, but he was found dead," said Santosh Kadam, disaster management officer, Thane Municipal Corporation.

"He was rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Yadav, hailing from Bihar, had been driving the container bearing Gujarat registration, carrying iron rods and coils. One of it is suspected to have hit him when he lost control over the wheel after the tyre burst," said an officer from Kasarvadavali police station.

Kadam said, "The impact of the accident, which occurred near Gaymukh police chowky, was such that even the chowky sustained some damage. While the rescue work was over in half an hour, the debris of the toppled vehicle too was cleared shortly after. However, it did lead to a traffic jam on Ghodbunder Road in the morning with passing vehicles slowing down to see what was happening."