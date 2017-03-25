Thane: Stealing 198 kg silver over 7 yrs, salesman lands behind iron bars



The silver was kept in carry bags at Devra's home.

Ratansingh Bhavarsingh Devra wasn't born with a silver spoon, but he was sure hoping to sell some at his own jewellery shop, before the police derailed his plans. Devra was on Thursday arrested for stealing 198 kg of silver worth Rs 90 lakh from his employer's shop over seven years.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Thane and used to work as a salesman in a bullion traders shop in Zaveri Bazar, owned by one Anil Dagliya. Earlier this week, the Thane Crime Branch's Unit 5 in Wagle Estate received information about Devra being involved in a house theft in the area.



Ratansingh Devra

Seven years a steal

"On the basis of the information, we caught him on Wednesday and during interrogation, he revealed how he had been stealing the silver for the last seven years," said Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Wagle Estate Crime branch.

The police have seized the 198 kg silver ornaments that were kept in a cavity at his house in different bags. "During interrogation, he claimed that the owner was a wholesaler who commonly sold around 100 kg of silver. He said he'd seen a few others taking away some items. He too started stealing small pieces. He was trusted by the shop owner and had also made duplicate keys. He'd make his way into the shop on holidays or late nights after work and take small items," said Parag Manare, deputy commissioner of police.

Wipe the CCTV

The shop was full of CCTVs, but being an insider, Devra had a few tricks up his sleeve. "Usually after the theft, he used to delete the CCTV footage. Since his boss was a wholesaler, he never suspected the robbery. Devra was all set to open a silver shop in Thane. But all his plans met with failure after Narendra Modi won the 2014 general elections and proposed to bring out the Goods and Services Tax. He was afraid of paying such a huge tax," added Ballal, stating that the owner was shocked when he came to know about the theft.

The stolen ornaments include idols, coins, anklets, bracelets, waist belts, chains, cups, plates, spoons and different fancy items. "He used to keep the ornaments at his residence. In the last few years, he had changed his house more than three times. We found all the ornaments at his home. His wife is pregnant and was at their village," said Shivraj Bendre, PSI. A case has been registered against Devra at the LT Marg police station.