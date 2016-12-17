Thane: Stopped from pelting stones at train, youths stab man

A 30-year-old man was assaulted with a sharp object by three youngsters near the Mumbra railway tracks on Wednesday. Police say the victim saw them throwing stones at an express train and scolded them asking them to stop, and angered due to this, they attacked him. The Mumbra police have registered an attempt to murder case and are tracing the accused involved in the crime.

According to the police, Nitin Chavan, a resident of Thakurpada in Mumbra was heading back from work at 10:30pm. He was walking near the fast tracks near Anand Koliwada, Mumbra, when he saw three people throwing stones at a train and stopped them. Police said the three got angry and caught hold of him and started abusing him.

"The victim claims that he was assaulted with a sharp object on his stomach, chest, ears and injured badly. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. We suspect the three accused are from the nearby area and will soon trace them," said a senior official from Mumbra police station.

Locals helped Chavan to a hospital where he was treated, after which he lodged the complaint. A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal code.