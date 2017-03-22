Thane: Stray dog unleashes terror in Ulhasnagar, bites 10 locals

It took civic officials three hours to catch hold of the deadly canine and sterilise it



A local applies medicine on civic worker Kanaiya's injury

A stray dog scared the hell out of the residents of Ulhasnagar on Monday morning, as it went on a biting spree and left 10 people, including four kids injured.

On being informed, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) immediately sent a team to the spot. It took the workers three hours to catch hold of the canine and sterilize it.



The stray had also attacked Class 1V UMC officer Anand Vavalu

School kids attacked

According to sources, the dog started following and attacking people around 7am. The injured people include Sunil Surve from Defense Colony, Class 1V UMC officer Anand Vavalu and a civic worker Kanaiya. Two women, who were filling water outside their house, were also attacked.

The victims hail from different areas like Sunash Tekdi, Ashokvan Colony, Sawantwadi, Defense Colony and Nalanda. "The dog even bit into the clothes of several people. The residents were so scared that they tried to hit the canine with sticks, but it did not help. The situation became worse when the dog attacked four school children," said a local.



Civic workers caught hold of the canine and three other dogs that were bitten by it. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Official says

Speaking to mid-day, assistant municipal commissioner Ganesh Shimpi said, "Around 10 am, a local Pramod Dalvi informed me about the stray attacking people. I immediately informed the head of the health department Dr Raja Rijhwani about it. Thereafter, a team was sent to catch the canine and sterilize it."

Municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde was also informed about the incident.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a UMC official said, "The canine also bit three other dogs in the area. We have caught hold of those as well. Some of the injured people have been admitted to a civic hospital, while the others were taken to a private hospital."