Thane: Teacher brutally thrashes student over non-payment of fees



The student who was assaulted

A Std X student of an Ambernath school was allegedly thrashed by a teacher yesterday for having failed to pay fees for four months. So brutal was the alleged assault that the boy ran back home with a bleeding ear and nose.

As per a complaint filed by the parents with Ambernath police, the school staff refused to own up to the assault and rudely dismissed their concern. The teacher, who is also a trustee of the school, allegedly pulled up student Karthik Govindan over non-payment of fees in class.



The alleged assault left the boy bleeding from his right ear and nose

“He told me to go home and bring the money,” said the boy. “While I waited outside, the fuming teacher questioned why I hadn’t left. When I told him there was quite a crowd at the school gate, he slapped me hard.” The assault allegedly left his right ear and nose bleeding.

When Govindan’s father questioned the teacher, he was told to pay the fees before raising a complaint. Ambernath ACP Nandkumar Ghorpade said, “We will book the teacher if we find evidence against him.” The teacher was unavailable for comment.