Thane: Two abandoned newborns recovered within two weeks

In a shocking state of affairs, within a span of 15 days two newborns were recovered from Mumbra and Shil-Daighar respectively. The police stations of both the areas have registered cases against unknown persons. While one of the babies has already been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, the other one is undergoing treatment at Kalwa civic hospital.



Abandoned in building

According to police, around 5pm on Saturday, two women found a two-day-old boy kept at a corner on the second floor of Gareeb Nawaz building in Mumbra, where they stay. Speaking to mid-day, assistant police inspector of Mumbra police station Pramod Pore said, “The women immediately called some of the other residents of the society, who then informed us. The baby was surrounded by ants. We are interrogating many people but have not got any clue yet.”

“We are trying to gather information regarding recent pregnancies from hospitals within Mumbra. Once the baby’s treatment is over, we will hand him over to the Child Welfare Committee. Then he will be shifted to the Janani Ashish Centre in Dombivli,” added Pore.

Found by the roadside

Around 15 days ago, locals of Dahisar Mori in Daighar found a baby boy by the roadside. They immediately informed the police, after which the newborn was admitted to Kalwa civic hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Shil-Daighar police station KD Katkar said, “The baby underwent treatment for more than 12 days. Just two days back we handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee as we are still clueless about his parents. We have registered a case under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of IPC and are investigating the matter further.”