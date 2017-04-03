Thane: Two flee with corporator's motorcycle in Nalasopara



CCTV footage shows two men fleeing with the bike

The motorcycle of a Palghar corporator was stolen from right outside his residence late last week. The corporator, Kishore Nana Patil (44), who belongs to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party and resides in Moregaon, Nalasopara, has registered a complaint with the local police. The cops are now looking for the culprits.

In his complaint, Patil said that on March 29, when he left his home around 3.30 pm, he found that his bike, which is usually parked close to his building, was missing. At first, he thought that some local youths were up to some mischief and tried to look for his bike in the vicinity. But, when he couldn't find it anywhere, he checked the CCTV footage, which showed two men fleeing with his bike.

He then gathered the CCTV evidence and registered an FIR against the unknown duo at Tulinj police station. "A case of theft has been registered under section 379 of the IPC. We are investigating the matter," said a police official.