Thane: Two workers die as foundation wall of building caves in

Fire officials conduct a search operation at the site as one worker is still missing
Two workers at a construction site near Patlipada in Thane died after the boundary wall of the building’s foundation, on which they were walking, caved in. Seven others survived the accident as they managed to come out on their own and suffered minor injuries.
Speaking to mid-day, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC, said, “After lunch, the workers were walking on the boundary wall of the building’s foundation, when it caved in. Seven of them managed to come out but the remaining two died as they got stuck in the soil.”
An official at the site said, “One worker is still missing. We suspect that he might have met with the same accident, though we are not sure yet.” TMC chief, Sanjeev Jaiswal, said, “Rescue operations went on till 7pm. We will investigate the safety aspect of the construction site and accordingly take action against the concerned authorities.”
7
Number of workers who survived the mishap, with minor injuries
1
Worker still feared trapped at the construction site
Photos: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna with kids at Mumbai airport
Photos: 10 things one should avoid when it comes to sex
Photos: 'Laila' Sunny Leone ups the hotness quotient on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar at Filmfare Awards 2017 press meet
Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor at Ekta Kapoor's bash
0 Comments