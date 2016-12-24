Thane: Two workers die as foundation wall of building caves in



Fire officials conduct a search operation at the site as one worker is still missing

Two workers at a construction site near Patlipada in Thane died after the boundary wall of the building’s foundation, on which they were walking, caved in. Seven others survived the accident as they managed to come out on their own and suffered minor injuries.

Speaking to mid-day, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of TMC, said, “After lunch, the workers were walking on the boundary wall of the building’s foundation, when it caved in. Seven of them managed to come out but the remaining two died as they got stuck in the soil.”

An official at the site said, “One worker is still missing. We suspect that he might have met with the same accident, though we are not sure yet.” TMC chief, Sanjeev Jaiswal, said, “Rescue operations went on till 7pm. We will investigate the safety aspect of the construction site and accordingly take action against the concerned authorities.”