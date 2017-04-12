Thane: Woman robbed of gold worth Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint



Armed with a gun and a pair of scissors, three people robbed a woman of gold worth Rs 2 lakh in Ulhasnagar early on Monday.

Around 8:40 am, Gunjan Kaur Rajendra Singh Panjavani left her house along with her daughter Chahat Kaur to help her board the school bus. A police officer said, "After she boarded the bus, Gunjan realised Chahat had left something behind. By that time the bus had moved on to the lane behind the building. She managed to catch up and gave Chahat the glue stick she had forgotten."

"An unknown woman told Gunjan 'aapki baby aapko bula raahi hai' and started running behind the bus. Gunjan too followed her. When she reached Amar Fast Food centre, an unknown person caught hold of her hair and cut some of it. Another person aimed a gun at her and asked her to hand over her gold ornaments," added the officer. Senior PI VS Dolas said, "A case has been registered against three unknown people."