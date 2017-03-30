Thane: Yet again, patient's relatives beat up two intern doctors



Representational pic

Within four days of the doctors in the city calling of their strike, a patient's relatives assaulted two interns at Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Following the incident, the doctors had threatened to go on a strike once again if the assaulters weren't arrested. However, nothing of that sort happened as police detained the main accused and registered a case against 10-12 people.

According to the cops, a person identified as Majju was admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries. While two intern doctors, Javed Shaikh and Debanaz Ansari were stitching his wounds, the patient started arguing. When they asked him to cooperate, he started beating them up. Even his friends and relatives joined in and assaulted the doctors.

Civil Surgeon at Thane Hospital Dr BC Kempi Patil said, "The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe wounds. When the interns were treating him, he suddenly started arguing with them. He even manhandled a lady doctor present at the casualty centre."

At first the Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Doctors had decided to shut down the OPD and run only the emergency ward till police arrested the accused. However, later police informed that they had detained the main accused Muzzamil Menon.

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "A case has been registered at Thane Nagar police station under relevant sections of IPC, Criminal Amendment Act and Medical Act 2010 against 10-12 people. We have detained the main accused. Search is on for the other accused and they will be arrested soon."