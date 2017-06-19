Thane accident: Driver escapes near-fatal crash after container topples

Two huge electrical cable rolls fall off Thane bridge after container topples over; narrow escape for passers-by



The container toppled over on its side

A heavy vehicle, containing electrical cable rolls, toppled over on its side near Ghodbunder Road, Thane, early today, slowing down traffic for hours.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 am. A container carrying three electrical cable rolls was heading towards Bhiwandi bypass, when it lost control at Majiwada Bridge near Ghodbunder Road and turned turtle, causing the cables to fall off the bridge. "Two of the three electrical cable rolls from inside the truck, fell down. Fortunately, no one was passing by at the time or the injuries could have been fatal," said Laxman Tayade, a police constable from the nearby Kapurbawadi police station.



The cable rolls that fell off the truck on to the road below

The driver of the truck, however, made a quick escape. Police suspect that the driver could have been injured in the accident. "We are yet to trace him," said an officer from Kapurbawadi police.

"The fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started work on clearing the vehicle from the accident site," said Santosh Kadam, senior official from regional disaster management cell, Thane.



Traffic jam caused by the accident on Ghodbunder Road

Due to the weight of the vehicle, a crane had to be used to lift it off the road.

Traffic was severely affected as vehicles had to be diverted, an officer said.



Police and fire brigade personnel at the accident site

The Kapurbawadi police have filed an accident report. Once the driver is located, the police are likely to file a case of negligence against him.