Thane businessman loses Rs 2.50 lakh in e-wallet fraud



Representational image



Thane: A 45-year-old businessman has been cheated to the tune of around Rs 2.50 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, police said on Saturday. The businessman, whose identity was not revealed, is a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane.



Sub-Inspector S S Kulkarni of Vartak Nagar Police Station said an unidentified man duped the businessman through as many as 53 transactions between January 30 and February 1. The complainant said a sum of Rs 2,49,943 was fraudulently withdrawn from his e-wallets linked to his account with a foreign bank through these transactions.



The police have registered an offence under the Information Technology Act against the unidentified person.