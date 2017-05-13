Thane civic chief and his guards thrash auto driver, motorist

A day after his deputy was attacked by hawkers, Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal allegedly thrashes rickshaw driver and a youngster who had parked illegally



A day after a group of hawkers beat up Thane's deputy municipal commissioner and raised hackles among top civic officials, some of the anger see­med to spill onto the streets yesterday, when Thane municipal commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal allegedly thrashed a rickshaw driver and a youngster who had parked illegally.



Shockingly, a viral video on WhatsApp shows commissioner Jaiswal himself thrashing an auto driver, right in front of the police. Jaiswal's private bodyguards also assaulted the driver. In another video that went viral, the TMC chief is seen grabbing the collar and neck of a youngster who refused to remove his personal vehicle from the no parking zone despite the commissioner's request.

This comes just a day after deputy commissioner Sandeep Malvi was assaulted by a group of hawkers when he tried to take action against them. On Thursday, Malvi's boss, Jaiswal visited the Gavdevi area, Station Road, Jambhuli Naka, and Talavpali and Shivaji Path and took action against both illegal hawkers and rickshaw drivers who parked their rickshaws illegally. During the anti-encroachment drive, over 20 ille­gal structures were also removed. Locals in Thane welcomed the action taken, as they face a lot of problems at the station area, which is overcrowded due to hawkers and illegal parking of rickshaws.

Asked whether any action would be taken after the TMC chief thrashed the rickshaw driver in broad daylight, DCP (zone I) Dr DS Swami said, "No case has been registered so far. We are probing the matter."

Commenting on Wednesday's incident, in which Sandeep Malvi was assaulted, Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Naupada police station said, "We have arrested the culprit, Pravesh Jadhav, and four others, on charges of obstructing and assaulting government servants and rioting. A few more people are likely to be arrested."