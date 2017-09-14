Thane cop dragged on bonnet of car by unruly driver





A 28-year-old police constable escaped with minor injuries after he was dragged on the bonnet of a car by its driver for two kms in the wee hours yesterday, police said today.



The driver, identified as Navin Raibhagi (29), a resident of Kalyan in the district, has been arrested. The incident occurred when beat marshal Revannath Shokhade spotted Raibhagi sitting in his car in a suspicious manner in Naupada locality at around 2 A.M, Thane Police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.



"However, Raibhagi drove off even as the constable in a bid to stop him held onto the bonnet of the car. Another constable accompanying Shokhade managed to stop the car after a couple of kms," she said. While Raibhagi was overpowered by the constables, a woman who was sitting in the car with Raibhagi escaped taking advantage of darkness, Narkar said.



Raibhagi was booked under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder and Motor Vehicles Act.

