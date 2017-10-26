They are residents of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, but every 20 days, the duo comes to "work" in Mumbai. Local crime branch of the Thane rural police have finally solved a chain snatching case spanning two years as they nabbed the two thieves yesterday. But, in a bizarre revelation, cops have found that the duo works as tailors in their hometown.

The accused and the cops with their stolen items

According to police sources, the duo, identified as Shahzad Haidri alias Vicky, 32, and Hasan Nakhvi, 24, were caught after cops tracked the bike they used during the thefts. A police officer said, "They have had the same modus operandi since 2015. They arrived in Mumbai from their hometown via train. While they stayed in different lodges, the duo kept their bike with one of their relatives in Malad. The duo mostly targeted senior citizens. While one of them rode the bike, the other snatched the chains. Right after, they returned to their hometown, where they work as tailors."

He added that CCTV footage helped cops nab the duo. "They have stolen gold chains amounting to R14.5 lakh in the last two years."