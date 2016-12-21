Thane Crime: 13 robbers loot 50 passengers on express train



Representational pic

A gang comprising 13 robbers looted more than 50 passengers at knife-point in the LTT-Patliputra Superfast Express between Kalyan and Igatpuri stations. The incident is said to have taken place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a report in the Times of India, GRP officials have formed three teams to try and nab the culprits. GRP sources told the paper that 13 robbers in their 20s boarded the unreserved compartment of the train in Kalyan at around 12.40 am on Tuesday. Once inside, they threatened and assaulted many passengers, stealing cash and mobiles as well.

The TOI report added that the criminals pulled the chain near Khardi station, and then escaped. Some passengers informed the guard of the robbery, and which the RPF was alerted. However, when the train reached Igatpuri, only five victims filed an FIR, the report went on to add.

Datta Pable, senior inspector of the Kalyan GRP told Times of India, “We have formed three teams and are searching for accused on the basis of CCTV footage. We will nab the robbers soon."

In his complaint, Sakinaka resident Abdul Salim said, "I received the news of my sister's husband's death and in a hurry I boarded the unreserved compartment from LTT.

“When it crossed Kalyan station, we noticed some youths who had boarded the train started threatening passengers brandishing knives they robbed cash valuables and mobiles. They took away the four notes of Rs 2000 that I had with me as well as my mobile phone," TOI quoted him as saying.

It is believed that most of the victims could be daily wage labourers, who were supposedly returning to their villages as they had no work owing to the cash crunch.