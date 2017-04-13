Thane Crime: 9-year-old jumps out of auto, escapes 65-year-old kidnapper

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A nine-year-old girl managed to escape from the clutches of a 65-year-old auto rickshaw driver who was trying to kidnap her yesterday, by jumping out of his moving vehicle in Thane. The driver, a neighbour of the child, has been arrested by the Kapurbawdi police station.

The drama

According to the police, the child, a Std II student of a school in Thane, lives at Manorama Nagar in Thane (West). In her statement to the police, she said that on Tuesday, around 11.30 am, she was headed to a shop nearby to buy samosas, when the auto driver, Dev Sharan Yadav, called out to her. “Yadav told her he would drop her back home. When the girl refused to get into his auto, he dragged her into his vehicle and sped off towards Mumbra,” said S Pawar, sub-inspector, Kapurbawdi police station.

Doll seller helps

The girl was screaming for help, but the driver just kept driving. “As the auto was nearing the toll naka, the girl jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran as fast as she could. She then took refuge with a doll seller, who asked her what had happened. The woman then informed the cops and we rescued the girl,” Pawar said.

A case has been filed at Kapurbawdi police station under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC. “The victim told us the name of the accused and said he was her neighbour. The driver was then detained from his residence and later arrested. He claimed he was not aware about the incident and said he was near Shivaji Memorial Hospital at the time of the incident. We checked his version and found that he was lying,” said Pawar.