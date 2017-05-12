Thane crime: Atta girl! 31-year-old nabs thief before police



Saba Rashid Siddique

On her first day on the job, a Dombivli resident was robbed of her wallet, while she was travelling in an AC bus to Vashi. The 31-year-old immediately filed a case with the Shil-Daighar police station, but claimed the cops were of little help. Determined, she ventured out with her husband and traced the accused within a week. On Wednesday, she handed over the culprit to the cops.

The woman, identified as Saba Rashid Siddique, lives in Palava with her doctor husband, Rashid. Saba was travelling in an AC bus, when someone stole her wallet, which contained Rs. 3,000 and various other documents, including her PAN card, Aadhaar card and credit cards. Though the police filed a case, she claims they didn't take any initiative to nab the culprit. Saba then got hold of the CCTV footage from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport.

She memorised the face of the thief, and moved around in the vicinity for two days, before finding him at a grocery shop. She then contacted the police and got him arrested. Cops identified the culprit as Rupesh Lokhande (32). "We searched his residence and recovered around 10 to 15 wallets," an official said.