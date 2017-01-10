Thane Crime: Banned drugs worth Rs 19 crore seized, four arrested

The Thane Police on Monday claimed to have busted a drug racket and recovered over 750 kg of psychotropic substances and 13 kg of other illegal drugs worth Rs 19 crore.

Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told ANI that cops seized the contraband on a tip-off and arrested four people in connection with the same. Two of the arrested are employees of the Centraur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

Watch Video

"On January 6, acting on a tip-off, the city police had arrested two persons- Lavkush Pappu Guta (26) a rickshaw driver and Amit Bhimrao Godbole (32), a pharmacist, and seized six kilograms of banned drug Alprazolam, worth Rs 15 lakh from them," Thane Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters.

The duo was held from Anand Dighe Clock Tower at Talao Pali in Thane city. "The interrogation of the duo led to the arrest of Basavaraj Hanumanta Bhandari (27) and Anil Kanta Rajbhar (25), over the weekend. Both of them were employed in the production unit of the company. After the raids, police seized total 754 kgs of narcotic substances, controlled drugs and excess stock of chemicals, of which banned drugs worth Rs 19 crore has been identified so far," he said.