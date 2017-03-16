Thane crime: Decapitated head found in plastic bag in Badlapur

Unidentified man was found murdered in Badlapur; his relative was arrested after he attempted to get away and is now prime suspect



On gruesome Wednesday, first came the head and then followed the body. After a local notified the Badlapur east police at 8 am that a he had seen a human head in a plastic bag outside the Vivek Gents Palour in Katraj.

Following an investigation with the aid of CCTV footage from the area, the deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Nepali's relative, as he had been introduced to the locals, and arrested him.

The Badlapur east police probed the case along with the Ulhasnagar crime branch. "The deceased was unknown, and we found the remaining body near Jai Malhar Hotel, around 200 meters away from the initial spot. Accordingly, we started the investigation," said Dilip Rajbhoj, Senior police inspector, Badlapur east police station.

In the CCTV footage of the hotel, the police found spotted Nepali running away.

"Nepali was working with a Chinese eatery adjoining the hotel. The deceased had apparently been living at his place and had been introduced around as Nepali's relative. While the motive behind the murder is still unknown, we managed to prevent Nepali from fleeing when he was about to escape to Nepal via Uttar Pradesh," added Rajbhoj.

The officer went on to explain how Nepali was apprehended. "I assumed that he would attempt to run away to his hometown, so I contacted a colleague at Bhusawal railway police and told him to remain alert about the train coming in at 2.55 pm. Since the train halts at Bhusawal for half-an-hour, the railway officials locked the doors and managed to nab him. We are now waiting for his custody to identity the victim and the motive for the murder," said Rajbhoj.