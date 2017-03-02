Thane Crime: Doctor held with Rs 1.29 crore in scrapped notes

The Thane crime branch (Unit-1) has nabbed six people, including a doctor from the city, in three different incidents and has seized Rs 2.25 crore in old notes over the past four days.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused were first brought to the crime branch office where their personal details and statements were recorded. They were then handed over to the income tax department, along with the seized currency.

Cops told the paper that the premium for exchanging old notes was in the range of 30% to 45%.

The first incident took place on Tuesday when the doctor and a delivery boy were held with Rs 1.29 crore in scrapped currency. In the second case, an employee of a financial firm from Mumbai was nabbed at the Kharegaon toll naka in Kalwa. Cops recovered Rs 50 lakh in old currency from him.

Rs 46 lakh in illegal notes were seized on Sunday when a driver and two transport businessmen from Malad and Ghatkopar met in Thane, the report added.

Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh told the paper, “Investigation is on to trace the source of this currency. We have not registered any case.”

An officer from Thane crime branch added, “Of late, more than a dozen people have been detained for similar crimes. We are keeping an eye on scamsters who trying to exchange old currency.”