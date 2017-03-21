Thane Crime: Drug addicts loot Ola driver, flee with his car

First-time robbers caught after assaulting Ola driver and fleeing with his four-wheeler, wristwatch, mobile phones and cash



On March 10 at 12.30 am, Mumbra residents Afaq Khan, Abran alias Billi Khan and Arbaz Khan, book and board an Ola cab, being driven by Pramod Juikar. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav



“When they cross the Kalyan-Shil Phata road, they ask Pramod to stop the car as one of them needs to urinate. The other two sitting behind strangle the driver and force him to get down from the vehicle,” says GD Gavte, Assistant Police Inspector, Shil-Daighar police station

The accused flee with the four-month-old Hyundai Accent, Pramod’s wristwatch, cash and two mobile phones. Later, Pramod approaches the Shil-Daighar police station and registers an FIR under Sections 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC

The cops start tracing the mobile number that was used to book the cab. They finally nab the trio in Mumbra on March 18. Later, they recover the car. The accused confess that they committed the robbery to fuel their Meow Meow habit