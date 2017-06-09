Thane Crime: Duo molests woman, pushes her out of auto rickshaw





Representational picture

Once again, an incident has come to the fore, which proves that Thane is slowly becoming unsafe for women. A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and pushed out of an auto-rickshaw by two people on Wednesday night. The Naupada police have registered a case in the matter and are carrying out further investigations.

In her statement to the cops, the victim said that on the day of the incident she took an auto from Mulund to Teen-Hath Naka and then boarded a sharing one for Ghodbunder road. "Apart from the driver, there was only one passenger in the vehicle. Soon after she got in, the passenger started misbehaving with her. When he tried to molest her, she objected to it. Thereafter, the man punched her several times," said a police officer. He further said that when she started screaming for help, the duo pushed her out of the auto on Pokhran road, while her purse and mobile phone were left behind.

"Passersby took her to a private hospital. We suspect that the passenger was also an auto driver," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector of Naupada police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, D Swami said, "We have formed four teams to look for the accused. A case has been registered at Naupada police station."