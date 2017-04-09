Thane Crime: Elderly woman shot by passenger in ST Bus over a seat

An altercation over a seat in a crowded bus led to the incident; the accused has been identified as a repeat offender

Parvati Thakur

A 75-year-old woman was shot by a fellow passenger in a State Transport (ST) bus on Friday night in the Kasarwadavli area of Thane. The accused shot her with a country-made revolver after a heated argument broke out between him and passengers over seating space.

The accused has been identified as Sumedh Shriram Karandikar, 33, a resident of Badlapur. The injured, Parvati Thakur, is a Borivali resident and was returning home from Thane. The incident occured around 9 pm.

"Karandikar was angry about how crowded the bus was and shouted at the passengers. There was an altercation between him and Parvati, who was sitting ahead of him. Karandikar then pulled out a country-made revolver and shot her on her right shoulder," said an officer from the Kasarwadavli police station.

This led to a commotion in and Karandikar panicked. He flashed the revolver at other passengers, but was overpowered by them and beaten up. Meanwhile, the police was informed and Karandikar was handed over to them.

An injured Thakur was rushed to the Vedanta Hospital in Mira Road, where she is undergoing treatment. Karandikar, a repeat offender, has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act for attempt to murder, illegal possession of fire arm and threatening people with fire arm.