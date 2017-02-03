Thane Crime: Miffed at cop's scolding, man stabs his daughter



Kalyan resident Sushma Koli with her father after she was attacked by Anil Dhindode, a mentally disturbed youth, in her house

A 22-year-old teacher suffered a head injury yesterday when a mentally disturbed youth barged into her house and attacked her with a cutter.

The fight went on for 20 minutes before neighbours managed to intervene and hand him over to the Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan, who have registered an attempt to murder case against him and are investigating the matter further.

Disturbing attack

The victim, Sushma Koli, is a Kalyan resident and the daughter of assistant sub-inspector Yuvraj Koli attached with the Vikhroli Parksite police station. It is said that her father had told the accused, Anil Dhindode (24), off a few days ago for loitering in the area. Angry over it, the Khadapada resident had attacked Sushma.

At the time of the attack, her elder brother was away at work, while her mother was in her native place.

Around 12.30 pm on Thursday, Sushma returned home from work, when the accused knocked. "She opened the door, and on seeing who it was, tried to slam it shut. But he managed to push it open, enter and latch it from inside. He started attacking her with a cutter."

"Sushma resisted and threw things at him to keep him away, but he hit her on the head," said an officer. After 20 minutes, screaming for help, she ran towards the door and opened the latches.

What the police say

"Neighbours, who had gathered at the spot, managed to overpower him and take him to the police. Sushma has been admitted in Sampada hospital. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack," said assistant inspector Bhushan D.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

"I thank god that my daughter is safe. I am too shocked to say anything. I don't remember the accused," said Yuvraj, who is in the detection team.