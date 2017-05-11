Thane crime: Six arrested in connection with killing of building contractor





Thane Police on Thursday arrested six persons from various areas in connection with the brutal murder of a building contractor who was shot dead in a flat at

Thakurli near Dombivli in the district on Tuesday, an official said.



According to police, unidentified people had pumped 18 bullets into 36-year-old Kishore Chaudhari, a building cum interior design contractor. Six persons, including four suspected assailants who had allegedly fired 18 bullets from a 32 bore revolver at Chaudhari, were arrested by the police and the crime branch,

the official said. Police have not revealed their names yet.



According to police, a group of around ten men barged into the flat, located in Shivamrut building in Sambhaji Nagar of Thakurli, on Tuesday morning and hurled abuses at Chaudhari before two of them opened fire at him and his friend Nitin Joshi (32), who sustained injuries. A police official said that at least 22 bullets were

fired in which 18 hit Chaudhari while Joshi took one. Three empty bullet cartridges were found in the flat. Chaudhari died on the spot.



After getting information, Dombivali police rushed to the spot and took both Chaudhari and Joshi to a nearby hospital. A case of murder was registered by the police. Police prima facie suspect a business rivalry as the trigger behind the incident as Chaudhari and Joshi had obtained an interior designing contract of the flat.