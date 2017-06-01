Thane Crime: Stolen mobile phones worth Rs 38 lakh recovered

While probing theft of mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh in Bhiwandi Taluka, cops stumble upon another robbery that took place in Narpoli, arrest 3, seize 295 phones worth Rs 38 lakh



Police have recovered 295 stolen mobile phones from the three accused.

While investigating a theft case, in which mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh was stolen from a retailer company, the Bhiwandi Taluka police came across another robbery that took place at ASPM Logistic Private Limited, a godown based in Narpoli on May 26. The cops have arrested three people in the case and seized 295 mobile phones worth Rs 38 lakh from them. After being produced in court, all the three accused were handed over to the Narpoli police for further investigation.

The arrested trio has been identified as Ravi Medi (19), Dighya Rathod (22) and Shiva Rathod (23). Senior PI of Bhiwandi Taluka police station, Dhanaji Kshirsagar said, "Initially, the accused kept a watch on the godown for eight to 10 days. On getting a chance, they made a hole in the back wall and took away the mobile phones. Each of the phones cost around Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000."