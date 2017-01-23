Thane Crime: Three held for robbing bikes from railway stations

The railway bike robbers have finally been brought to book. The Ambarnath police has arrested three people and recovered 26 motorcycles that were robbed in last few months, mostly from outside railway stations in the suburbs.

The arrested accused — all residents of Shahpur — have been identified as Amol Salunke, who worked the cash counter at a highway dhaba, Ajay Adhikari and Dinesh Bhoir, both working in the garment industry.

Stolen rides

“Incidents of motorcycle thefts were rising day-by-day across Thane police’s Ulhasnagar zone 4. The Ambernath police was also dealing with the same crime. We were in search of the accused so working on a clue, we managed to detain one of them. Soon after, we recovered 26 motorcycles worth R5.87 lakh,” said B Wagh, senior police inspector, Ambarnath police station.

Target areas

On interrogation, the police found that “Most of the bikes robbed are from Ambarnath, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Vasind, Shahapur, Atgaon, Titwala and a few other areas.” Wagh said, “Amol went to any parking area at a railway station with a robbed bike, dropped it there and picked up another one. He then went back for the one he left behind. Later, Adhikari and Bhoir sold these bikes to their close friends after changing hr number plates and showing them new paperwork for it.”