Thane crime: Ulhasnagar businessman robbed of Rs 48,000

Although the crime was captured on CCTV, both the accused had their faces covered

CCTV footage of the crime

The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against two unidentified people for barging into the factory of a 55-year-old businessman and robbing him of a gold chain worth R48,000. Cops are trying to trace the accused based on the CCTV footage from within the factory.

The complainant, Kalyan resident Mahadev Sitaram Somani, owns a manufacturing unit near Amar Dye Chemicals in Shahad, which produces potato wafers.

A source from Ulhasnagar police station said, "In his complaint, Somani stated that the two accused, their faces covered by a kerchief -- entered his factory premises on Tuesday and began threatening and assaulting him. He said one of the accused was brandishing a pistol. Then, suddenly, an accused threw chilli powder in his eyes and snatched the four tola gold chain around his neck. By the time Somani had recovered enough to see, the duo had fled."

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed inside the factory. "We are trying to trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage," said assistant police inspector PP Jagdev of Ulhasnagar police station.

A case has been registered under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.