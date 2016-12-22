Thane Crime: Woman doused in kerosene, set on fire by father-in-law

A 28-year-old woman was set on fire in Kalyan by her father-in-law on Tuesday morning after being doused in kerosene. The woman has been admitted to a hospital and is battling 90 per cent burns. Meanwhile, the Mahatma Phule police have arrested her husband Raju Patil (32) and father-in-law Indrasingh Patil (65).

‘I will burn you alive’

The woman married Raju around 8 years ago and the couple has a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son. They were residing with the father-in-law, who would have constant arguments with his son.

The incident occurred at around 9 am, when the woman was cooking in the kitchen. Indrasingh marched in and started verbally abusing her saying, “You have made my son’s life problematic and have messed up everything. I will burn you alive.” True to his words, Indrasingh took a kerosene can and poured it all over the woman and then lit her on fire. The woman started screaming for help after which her neighbours and other people came to help her. They poured water on her and took her to a private hospital,” said a police officer.

Case registered

She has now been admitted to the burns ward of Thane Civil Hospital. “She has almost 90 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment. We have taken her statement, where she has blamed her father-in-law and husband for the act. Both of them have been arrested,” said K Ambekar, sub-inspector, Mahatma Phule police station.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday night and produced in court on Wednesday and have been remanded in police custody till December 23.

A case has been registered against the duo under Section 307 (Attempt to murder), 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.