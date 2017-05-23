Thane Crime Branch arrest two in petrol pump scam



Representational Image

Officers of Unit I of the Thane Crime Branch along with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people in the petrol pump scam, which had surfaced in Lucknow. Following the arrest, the accused were produced in court and later sent to UP.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vivek Harishchandra Shetye (47) and Avinash Manohar Naik (37). Vivek runs a micro-CKT workshop in Dombivli and Avinash works in a vigil system company at Akurdi in Pune. "Using a particular software and chip, the counting machines at petrol pumps were tampered in such a way that consumers got 10-20% less petrol," said an officer.

Sr Inspector Nitin Thakre of Unit I, said, "Officers of the STF, UP, informed us that the accused were staying near Dombivli and even shared the address with us. Accordingly, a joint team raided the area and arrested the accused on Sunday."

He further said, "Various electronic equipment have been seized. The accused were arrested late in the night and after getting transit remand, they were taken back to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation."

The STF, UP has registered a case at Para police station in Lucknow under sections 267, 420, 472, 473, 484, 485, 468 and 471 of the IPC.