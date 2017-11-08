Thane cylinder blast leaves four of family critical

Disaster officials say leak in the gas pipe caused fire

Four of a family were severely injured, following a cylinder blast inside their house in Radhabai Chawl in Thane West, early this morning. According to the disaster management cell in Thane, primary investigations have suggested that there was a leak in the gas pipe.



Due to the impact of the blast, part of a wall in the house developed huge cracks

The incident took place around 7 am, inside the Jadhav family's home located in Patil Wadi. One of the victims had gone to light the kitchen stove, when there was a cylinder blast. The entire home caught fire, injuring other members in the house.

Those injured have been identified as Dagadu Ramaji Jadhav, 60, Darshana Jadhav, 50, Priti Jadhav, 24 and Trupti Jadhav, 40. All the victims were rushed to Thane Civil Hospital, and have sustained over 30 per cent burns. According to a source, there were two gas cylinders inside the house.

When contacted, Santosh Kadam, senior official with the disaster management cell, said, "Due to the impact, a part of the wall in the house developed huge cracks, and nearly collapsed. The Thane fire brigade and local police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the victims." All the members of the family are currently in critical condition, a source at the hospital confirmed.