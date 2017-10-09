Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni wanted in the Ephedrine drug bust cast by the Thane Police will soon be issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) soon. Kulkarni, who is currently believed to be in hiding in Mombassa, Kenya, will find it difficult to leave the country once the RCN is issued as she would be detained if she approaches any airport to fly out of the country with Indian authorities being informed immediately. A Red Corner Notice (RCN), which is issued at the request of the United Nations Security Council, is considered the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today.



According to The Indian Express, police sources say the process of obtaining the RCN was initially delayed due to the absence of a chargesheet initially which was filed on September 29, along with a dossier on Mamta Kulkarni which is being prepared and will be submitted to the Interpol wing of the CBI. Cops expect to get the RCN in a couple of months time.

Sources from the Thane Police further added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will receive the Red Corner Notice (RCN), after which it would be sent to the CBI.

Mamta Kulkarni's partner and co-accused Vicky Goswami, who was extradited to the United States last year to face charges of cocaine smuggling in the country could face a maximum of 20 years imprisonment if convicted. 14 have been arrested so far and five named as accused including Kulkarni and Goswami.

The Thane Police claim they uncovered the racket after two Nigerians were arrested with Ephedrine and interrogated. The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Thane Police then raided the Avon Lifesciences factory in Solapur where they found Ephedrine being pilfered and sent to Mombassa to be made into drugs.

Thane cops believe Mamta Kulkarni and alleged druglord Vicky Goswami would convert the Ephedrine obtained from Solapur and convert it into methamphetamine at their Kenya factory only to supply it various countries.

