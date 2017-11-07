Thane: Mother and daughter found dead in flat, gold worth Rs 1.17 lakh missing

A 32-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were found dead at their Daighar residence on Sunday. After registering a case in the matter, the police found that a robbery had taken place at their house, as gold ornaments worth Rs 1.17 lakh are missing. They suspect that the robbers might have killed them. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Nasiza Jamaluddin Siddiqui and her daughter Taniya Furoz Sayyed.

In her complaint to the police, Nasiza's mother Badrunisa Aslam Sayyed, who resides in Thakurpada, Dahisar Gaon, said that her daughter's husband was not present at the time of the incident, as he works in Dubai. She also mentioned that the incident took place between November 4 and 5. An officer from Shil-Daighar police station said, "The family members said that they tried to reach the deceased over phone for almost a day, but failed to contact them. Thereafter, they visited their house and found them murdered. The woman's throat was slit and the girl had been strangled to death." Confirming the incident, S Jawle, senior police inspector, said, "A case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC in the matter. We have formed a team to investigate the case. The accused will be arrested soon."

Speaking to mid-day, another officer said, "We suspect a robbery angle to the incident. A 20-year-old maid, who used to work at their house, and her boyfriend, may be involved in the case. She left the job a couple of months back. We are trying to trace the duo."