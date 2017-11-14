Thane: Senior police officer booked for harassing complainant

Following directions of a local court, a senior police officer has been booked on charges of harassing a complainant, police said on Tuesday. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Assistant Commissioner of Police S S Kalbande and one Suvarna Jadhav at the Kopri police station, Thane Police Public Relations Officer Sukhada Narkar said.



According to the complaint by Ravindra Jadhav, his wife was harassing him frequently and it was between May 2013 and June 17, 2015 he was taken to the police station and detained illegally by Kalbande, who was then a senior police inspector, the officer said. As per the complaint, the police official attacked Jadhav with paper weight and abused him, the PRO added.



Following the court's direction, a case was registered and a probe is on, said police.