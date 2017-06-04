Thane's Parsik Hill rail tunnel marred by problems that risk safety of trains



In June 2016, a part of the wall at Parsik Hill's rail tunnel collpased due to illegal encroachments and toilet blocks.

The Mayor of Thane, Meenakshi Shinde, has rued over the delay by the Thane Municipal Corporation in attending to the problem of Parsik Hill's rail tunnel.



Slums and illegal toilet blocks over the hill have led to loose soil, which hinders with the safe passage of trains. The tunnel, built in 1873 between Mumbra and Kalwa stations, has suffered the brunt of these encroachments, which is felt worst in the monsoon.



"It is disturbing to see various government agencies pushing for work for the last moment. Instead this work could have happened a couple of months ago.



I even had a meeting with the Railway Passenger's Association regarding this tunnel," said Shinde. She has asked the civic body to demolish the toilet blocks which are a cause of concern and replace it with mobile toilets.



The demolition hasn't taken place as slum residents went to the High Court on grounds that rehabilitation was not offered.



Shinde stated that she will now send a letter to the Forest Department asking them to ensure that no new illegal structure comes up on Parsik Hill.



Earlier in April, the Forest Department surveyed the hill and found more than 100 illegal structures have mushroomed, arguably after trees were felled around the area. During monsoon, rain water seeps through the cracked ceiling of this tunnel weakening its foundation.



The railways built a 34-metre retaining wall to prevent slum dwellers from encroaching tracks. In June 2016, part of the wall collapsed and is being reconstructed currently.