Thane sexual assault case: Cops release sketch of accused

The Naupada police have released a sketch of one of the accused, who had sexually assaulted a 23-year-old girl and pushed her off the auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling on Thursday.

According to the victim's statement, she had boarded the auto from Teen Hath Naka for Ghodbunder road to reach her residence. The girl works as a dietician in a Mulund-based firm.

"We have registered a case in the matter and taken the victim's statement. With the details provided by her we prepared the sketch. Based on it, we have launched a search operation and are investigating the matter further," said a police officer.