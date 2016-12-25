Thane sub inspector who investigated Call Centre scam in trouble

An officer who was part of the investigation team of Thane Call Centre Scam has been transferred to the control room by the Thane police after an audio clip has surfaced in which he is seen demanding Rs 75 lakhs to Rs 1 crore from a businessman from Ahmedabad.

The police-sub-inspector identified as Abhijit Bhujbal was attached to the Thane police's crime branch unit I.

In the audio clip that is making rounds on social media and several WhatsApp groups, the officer is seen talking to one Hardik from Ahmedabad. Bhujbal is also heard telling Hardik that he is in the list of 72 people, who are accused in the case, but is safe as of now.

But he threatened him that if he don't pay up early he will be arrested by Gujarat police and then handed to them. Bhujbal is also heard threatening the businessman saying that he earned a lot in the scam and that recently Rs 75 lakhs was transferred to his account.

Bhujbal also tells Hardik none of the accused has got bail in the case and if he is arrested he won't be able to get bail.

When Hardik asks him about the demand Bhujbal says didn't Priyanka tell you about it. Hardik then says Priyanka told him to pay Rs 75 lakhs or Rs 1 crore which was not possible for him to pay.

Hardik is also seen asking, Bhujbal how can he pay him? Then Bhujbal's says he will manage some Angadia, who will deliver the cash to him.

When contacted deputy commissioner of police, Thane crime branch, Parag Manere said, "We have transferred Bhujbal to Control room till the investigation is on in the matter. The person identified as Hardik has filed a writ petition in the matter in Gujarat High Court."

Bhujbal could not be reached for a comment despite calls and messages.

The Thane police had busted the racket of fake call centres on October 4 after raiding nine call centres in Mira Road and Bhayander area. The call centres posing as Internal Revenue Services (IRS) use to call US-Citizens asking them to settle the tax liabilities by paying them. Still the main accused Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy ans his sister Reema are wanted in the case.