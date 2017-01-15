Thane to get its first museum



Historian Sadashiv Tetvilkar at his residence in Thane with the stone Ganpati idol from his collection which he will donate to the upcoming museum

For over 10 years, historian Sadashiv Tetvilkar has been relentlessly working towards collecting artefacts connected to Thane. As a member of the KIP (Konkan Itihas Parishad), which is involved in mapping the past of the entire Konkan region (from Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg up to Goa), Tetvilkar has often chanced upon objects of historical interest.



The herostone which narrates a battle scene

“The district has a rich history of culture and tradition that dates back to the vedic period. However, whatever we would find had to be sent to museums in Mumbai as Thane doesn’t have one,” he says.



The plot in Kharegaon, Kalwa, where the museum will come up. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

In a first

All this is now set to change as Thane will finally get a museum that it can call its own. “We had been rallying for it for the past four years. But lack of political will hampered our efforts. Now, with the help of Thane’s tax collector Mahendra Kalyankar, a plot in Kalwa has been allocated for the museum,” reveals Tetvilkar, who has several books to his credit, including the Maharashtratil Veergal (Hero Stones of Maharashtra) which was published two years ago.

According to sources, the plot, spread over a 1.25 acres, will either be given to the PWD for the construction of the museum or to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Historically speaking

The artefacts, he reveals, will be divided in three categories — Ancient (vedic period to 1300 AD, comprising the Shilahar and Bimba Dynasty), Middle Ages (1300-1800 AD that coincided with the Mohamedan and Portuguese rule), and Modern History (1800-1947 AD British rule till date).

While the project might take over two years for completion, Tetvilkar has already started requesting people to hand over objects of historical importance that they might have housed in their homes for generations, so that they could be preserved. Interestingly, Tetvilkar has, at his Thane residence, two stone artefacts, one a Ganpati idol made of stone and the other a herostone. Both will be lodged at the museum once it’s set up. “The idol doesn’t have a full tusk. Of his four hands, one is missing and he is holding a rudraksh in the other. He’s termed the Yogi Ganesh and dates back to the Chalukya Dynasty that ruled large parts of southern and central India between the 6th and the 12th century,” he says. The herostone, on the other hand, is a rectangular slab of stone, which is a narrative of valour and sacrifice, through a battle scene.

The museum items will include weapons, parchments, textiles, and remnants of machinery used at mills.

Expert speak

Dr Sonali Pednekar, head of the history department at KET’s VG Vaze College of Arts, Science & Commerce, believes that the museum is important because it will help preserve Thane’s relics that have been lying scattered. “Thane has a long history. It was a port since ancient times, and later became a bastion for the Portuguese in medieval times. So, there are plenty of remnants that we have found which need to be showcased and preserved for posterity,” she says. The move, she feels, will also promote museology as a discipline and a career option.

Dr Fleur D’Souza, historian and professor at St Xavier’s College, feels that the move is a much-deserved one for Thane. “Thane has come of age as a city and a part of the metropolis. It’s such an ancient city with an urban, multicultural character. Interestingly, there’s a 1-km stretch there, in the shape of a crescent, where you will find an ancient church, a temple, a Jewish synagogue, a Jain temple, a mosque and a Parsi fire temple all in a row. The city truly deserves a place in history,” she says.