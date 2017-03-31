Thane to see 10% hike in property tax

While the BMC budget was slashed by Rs 12,000 crore this year, the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) budget, unveiled by civic chief Sanjeev Jaiswal yesterday, saw a Rs 900 crore hike. Despite this, the TMC has announced a 10 per cent rise in property tax for its citizens. Angry Thaneites are now accusing the ruling Shiv Sena of reneging on pre-poll promises of cutting down taxes on properties.

Jaiswal made a series of announcements in terms of development projects in Thane and presented it before the new Mayor Meenakshi Shinde. The TMC yesterday announced a mega budget of Rs 3,390.78 crore for the year 2017-18. Incidentally, Shiv Sena had promised that property tax would not be levied on flats with an area of 500 sqft.

"In the current fiscal year, the total property tax collection by TMC is likely to touch Rs 480 crore," said Jaiswal, who listed projects that are been undertaken by the corporation in the next five years.

He said lands of various government agencies, such as the railways and CIDCO that have not been used for a while, will be taken over by the corporation and put to civic use.

"Of the total revenue income of R2,298.92 crore, the TMC expects to gets R756 crore via GST, R650 crore through development and other taxes, R438 crore from property tax, R139.25 crore from collection by other departments, R125 crore from water cess and R100 crore from Public Works Department. R734 crore, that is 22 per cent of the total budget, will be spent on making roads, bridges and subways,” Jaiswal said. The civic chief also informed of plans to ensure 24/7 water supply in Thane.

Meanwhile, Naresh Mhaske, Sena corporator and leader of house for the TMC said, "This is not the final budget as it is bound to undergo amendments in the coming days. We will oppose the property tax hike and we will ensure it is revoked."

Not surprisingly, people in Thane are unhappy. Rajiv Dutta, an activist, said, "It’s evident that the Shiv Sena gave false assurances and made wrong promises to people to bag votes. Apparently, none of the Opposition parties are protesting against this property tax hike."

Apoova Agwan (33), a Thane resident who works for the rights of tribals and poor, said, "We thought the budget this time would reflect the promises made, but the poor are likely to suffer more now due to this proposed 10 per cent hike."