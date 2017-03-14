The baddest of them all

Priyanka Chopra on the magazine cover

Is there any doubt that PC, India's most successful export to Hollywood, is on a roll? Next month's cover of an international fashion glossy is calling her 'Hollywood's Most Bankable Badass!'

The badass nomenclature, far from casting aspersions on the lithe and luscious star's character, is a reference to her upcoming turn as the villainess in Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.



In a scene from Baywatch

'Our April cover pays tribute to the rebels, risk-takers, and power players, and their unwavering renegade style,' says a spokesperson for the magazine. 'And who better than our very own Priyanka Chopra to represent that as she persistently proves that there is truly nothing she can't do!'

No surprises then that her co-star Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock," describes the star "insanely talented," "relentlessly smoking," and "extremely dangerous".



Anuraag Bhatnagar with the polo players

To the manor-born

Saturday appeared to be a day when all roads led to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse where the inaugural Millionaire Asia Polo Cup, hosted by the St. Regis hotel, was held. The glamorous occasion included a polo match between India and England (which is said to have ended in a tie), a fashion show, and some dramatic champagne sabering as well. As for the man behind the behind the action, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Multi Property Vice President, Luxury, India, Marriott International, he looked every inch the manor-born amongst the swashbuckling polo players. "Polo and bespoke luxury go hand in hand, which makes it a perfect fit for the St. Regis brand," he said, before he left the city for quieter Alibaug, where we hear he celebrated Holi along with ex-cricketer Ravi Shastri. From polo to cricket...



Anand Mahindra

Walking the talk

If There's one thing that Mahindra boss Anand Mahindra is known to be good at it's talking. And for an upcoming high-profile talkathon taking place this month in Mumbai, where the industrialist with the gift of the gab is slated to speak, he plans to do just that.

"In the letter inviting me to participate in the India Today Conclave 2017, Aroon Purie said that the conclave has always "been in constant conversation with the times we live in"," says Mahindra, adding, "Conversation… I love that word. In these disruptive times, that is what we need the most. Not heated arguments; not divisive debate; but conversations leading to the promise of greater understanding and better resolution of issues."



Amitabh Kant

Incidentally, Mahindra's much awaited session is called 'The new fault lines, global economy, local influx', and we hear that Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, is slated to be a part of it.



Mozez Singh, SurilyâÂÂÂÂGoel, Hanut Singh and friends

Nights of the Raj

The Holi weekend saw Delhi and Mumbai emptied of a sizeable serving of its beautiful people, when all roads led to Jaipur, where a series of stylish soirees were held, courtesy the residents of the city palace, and the Kasliwal clan of jewellers from the fabled Gem Palace. Kicked off by a black-tie dinner on Saturday night at the famed 1135 AD at Amer Fort, the next day's lunch and polo ended with a high camp costume party at the Kasliwal Farms called 'Days of the Raj,' which saw the likes of Mozez Singh, Surily Goel, Archana Vijaya and husband Dheeraj Puri, and Hanut Singh turn out in unapologetic Maharajah gear, diamond brooches, dashing jodhpurs and priceless pearls at full tilt.

As one ditsy glamour girl cooed, "I haven't seen such exquisite jewellery, hairstyles and make-up – and that's not even counting the women…"



Manasi Kirloskar, Anand Piramal, VidhiâÂÂÂÂShanghvi, Keshav Reddy and KaranâÂÂÂÂAdani

Gen Next group

Gen next of India's industry and business leaders has certainly emerged from the shadows to take its rightful place in the order of things.

We chanced upon this picture of a group of young leaders on social media, and were struck by the homogeneity of the group - all from Ivy League colleges, bristling with ideas, and with large empires to take over. Pictured together were Manasi Kirloskar, the RISD graduate and daughter of our friends Vikram and Geetanjali Kirloskar from Bangalore; Anand Piramal, MBA graduate from Harvard and son of Ajay and Swati Piramal; Vidhi Shanghvi, the recently married Wharton graduate and daughter of Dilip Shanghvi; Keshav Reddy, the recently married Michigan University graduate and son of Aparna and Sanjay Reddy; and Karan Adani, graduate from Purdue University and the son of Gautam Adani, all looking spiffy and very industrious indeed in their work threads and hard hats.