The Chainsmokers gig: Here's what you (didn't) miss

We could only catch the last 30 minutes of The Chainsmokers gig at Mahalaxmi Turf Club on Thursday, and given what we saw, we're glad we hadn't arrived earlier. The production value wasn't worth writing home about. The heat was brutal. But worst of all, the chartbusting duo relied mostly on remixes of other chartbusters to complete their set, apart from replaying their own music. In fact, they were performing Closer, their biggest hit, when we walked in and patted our back for the perfect timing. But later, a friend told us that it was not the first, not the second, but the third time that they were playing it in one evening!

A Seoul-stirring performance

For those miffed with what Indian television has to offer, this comes as refreshing news. Satyadeep Misra, who was part of the ensemble cast of the finite series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke, won the Asian Star Prize at the recently concluded Seoul International Drama Awards. The prize, we hear, is a first for an Indian actor. The jury members of the awards -- which were instituted to bring together TV drama production professionals from around the world -- also seemed to like the series. It won the Jury's Special Prize along with the Taiwanese drama, We Are One. Take a bow, Satyadeep.

Experimental concoctions

On Thursday evening, an eclectic crowd gathered at a swish Lower Parel restaurant, all vying for the title of World's Most Experimental Bartender. The competition, presented by an internationally well-known whisky label, required bartenders and mixologists from across India to collaborate with someone outside the field -- an artist, chef or even a musician -- to come up with innovative concoctions. Last year, Mumbai-based bartender Brijesh Vyas and his collaborator Prateeksh Mehra, photographer-turned-beer-brewer, were crowned winners for their whisky-and-cheese offering in a jazz-inspired, 1940s setting. This time, the collaborators ranged from perfumer Manan Gandhi to musician Yohan Marshal. The duo of Masque head chef Prateek Sadhu and Grappa bartender Chirag Pal took home the prize this year for their cocktail, which combined ingredients found in the Himalayas, such as sea buckthorn, wild berry, apricot and rosemary with whisky.

The storyteller's tale

A lot has changed in the 50 years since Surender Mohan Pathak first put his pen to paper and translated James Bond novels into Hindi. But what hasn't changed is the prolific crime writer's huge fan base. The creator of popular novels including the Sunil, Sudhir and Vimal series, Pathak has over 300 books to his credit. For those who have enjoyed reading his chronicles of investigative reporters, detectives, and gangsters with a conscience, we have good news. The storyteller has now decided to write his own life story, which will be published in Hindi and English, and is expected to hit the shelves in January 2018.

Green goal for U-17

Sustainable fashion has got a much-needed global platform at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup. As the date for the mega event draws close, we were happy to hear that team India's kit has set new eco-friendly goals by using recycled polyester. Designed by an international sports giant, the kit's shirt and shorts have been made from a fine yarn derived from recycled plastic bottles. Another technology used for the kit draws the sweat away, and an orange stripe that runs on the side expands when the players are in action.