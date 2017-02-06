The Donald Trump's travel ban trumped by federal court

US federal appeals court rejects request by his administration to immediately reinstate travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries
Donald Trump
Washington: In a significant blow to President Donald Trump, a US federal appeals court yesterday rejected a request by his administration to immediately reinstate travel ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.
The Justice Department had made the request with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco as part of an appeal against a lower court order halting the travel ban on people from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. “Appellants’ request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied,” the ruling said.
The court asked for both sides to file legal briefs before it makes its final decision. It asked challengers of the ban to respond to the appeal, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by today. The court’s denial of stay means the people from affected Muslim countries will be allowed, for now, to enter the US. The administration was fighting Seattle federal judge James Robart’s decision on Friday that imposed a temporary, nationwide halt to Trump’s order barring refugees and those from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.
Cancerous tumour named Trump
A woman in the UK who was diagnosed with an uncommon form of cancer, named her tumour after US President Donald Trump. Elise Stapleton said in a blog post, “I decided to name it ‘Donald’ as in Donald Trump; one big, ugly, useless mass that is good at one thing: hurting people.”
12-year-old attacked for wearing Trump hat
A 12-year-old boy in the US was allegedly assaulted by a group of students on a school bus for wearing President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. The incident occured when students were arguing over Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall. The incident was investigated and all the students involved have faced “consequences”.
Photos: Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Zareen Khan at Mumbai airport
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns showstopper at LFW finale
Photos: Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff at MMA event
Photos: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu spotted in Bandra
Photos: Sonakshi Sinha and Kangana Ranaut at Mumbai airport
0 Comments