The hug collector, Nitesh Square, set to wow the US



Pics Courtesy/Fiazisafar.org

Nitesh Square is a man on a mission. The former journalist, now photographer, spends his days travelling, 'collecting hugs' and printing out pictures and gifting them to people. On the way, he is usually aided by well-wishers who pay for his tickets, travel or stay.

mid-day followed his journey, Fiazi Safar 2016, where he travelled 15,000 kilometres on motorbike, across India for four months to collect hugs and spread happiness. He had with him a board, that said 'Give a hug, get a free picture'.

He is now taking his mission to the US, where his plan is to travel 12,000 kilometres across 30 cities, over a period of three months. Given the current political tension in the country, may be citizens could do with a hug from this earnest traveller. You can follow his journey on fiazisafar.org