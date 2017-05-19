The main reason behind Deepika Padukone's gorgeous hair at Cannes 2017



Clarabelle Saldanha



There's no two ways about it: Deepika Padukone on the 2017 Cannes red carpet is looking better than she ever has. And its her lustrous locks in hues of amber, gold and a million shades in between, that have stolen the show. Clarabelle Saldanha, the Bandra-based stylist responsible for this artistry, has been looking after her hair since the Om Shanti Om days. "We used high/medium and low lights," said Saldanha, who will be completing 39 years in the business this June. "The warm colours really suit her skin type and we gave her a cut in layers after the colour, so, we got more of a textured look. Then, we blowdried it with full volume."



Deepika Padukone. Pic/Getty Images

Saldanha, who is also responsible for styling hair for Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Lara Dutta, and Parineeti Chopra, says Padukone "is very easy to work with". "She makes herself at home and does not push me to hurry the job as this is something that takes time and requires a few hours to achieve." This is not the first time that her work on the actress has attracted notice. "There have been many times we have changed her colour, like her look following Cocktail was totally different from the bright colours I had used for an earlier film," she says.



Boris Johnson. Pic/Twitter

Legally blond

Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson might just prove that there is indeed a link between silly hairstyles and silly politicians. In a season when Donald Trump appears to be in serious self-sabotage mode, his blonde twin across the pond appears to keep up with the competition. This week Johnson, who turned up in a Bristol Gurudwara with a turban on his head, had a serious foot in the mouth moment, when he appeared to forget that one of the main tenets of Sikhism was its ban on alcohol, and blithely engaged with an interlocutor on the subject to the great ire of many.



Donald Trump

After realising his error Johnson apologised for his mistake. But of course what confounds his critics is that the MP is married to Marina Claire Wheeler who is of half English and half Indian Sikh descent!



Madhu Sapre, Suzanne Pillai, and Pooja Batra

Convocation of cheekbones

As has been well documented, former models and beauty queens like nothing more than meeting each other over a nice meal, much gossip and giggling, and the clicking of inevitable selfies. This week, the beauty brigade had a fun evening at the new Bombay Brasserie at Worli, when the likes of Madhu Sapre (who lives in Italy with her husband and daughter), Ujwala Raut, Sharmilla Khanna, Pooja Batra (who manages a talent agency in LA), Suzanne Pillai, Beverly Soares Dabral, and Lisa Sadanah, the Helmet girl convened. "We enjoyed the awesome cocktails and amazing Indian food with a twist…" said Khanna about the latest gathering of peerless cheekbones.



Arundhati Roy

Utmost relief

And from Delhi comes this news that's sure to bring a smile to the faces of her legion of fans. "I've just handed Arundhati Roy the first ever copy of this year's most exciting story, 'The Ministry of Utmost Happiness'!" said Meru Gokhale of Penguin Random House, about the soon to be available at a book store near you second novel from the Booker-prize winning author of 'The God of Small Things'. And we don't know about utmost happiness, but the smile on Roy's face indicates utmost relief over the publication of her second work of fiction, after 20 years!



Prashant Chaudhri

Another one …

Has Mumbai ever witnessed a time when so many new restaurants have opened? Not a day passes without news of one more eatery aimed at tempting the city's palate, and all this activity has left foodies spoilt for choice. And just when thought that the market was over saturated, news comes in of the launch of Henpecked, a restaurant by Vish Hospitality, which purports to offer diners a farm to fork dining experience at Kala Ghoda. Located in Nico Goghawala's erstwhile Farmers and Sons, in the by lanes of Mumbai's art precinct, the eatery serves dishes like butternut squash gorgonzola salad, and braised lamb and smoked aubergine, and also offers traditional hand-pressed Napolitano pizzas topped with buffalo mozzarella and burrata cheese cooked in a wood fired oven.

Prashant Chaudhri, the spokesperson for the restaurant says, "to complete the fine dining experience we offer cheese and cold meat platters sourced from across the world. We also have a lavishly stocked counter, serving freshly baked breads, sandwiches, pastries and more, making it easy for people to grab a bite during a work day or when they're on the move."

Of bullying bosses

The resignation of this TV anchor from a recently launched, high-profile and leading (according to the latest industry figures) news channel is a much speculated one. News reports suggested she'd been fired by her irascible and fire-breathing boss, while the lady has demurred that it was personal reasons that led to her exit. However, her recent social media posts might lend a clue: she has shared an article about the damage caused by (what else but) irascible fire-breathing bosses.

"Studies have shown that hyper-critical leadership not only leads to unmotivated employees and office in-fighting but can also lead to serious issues like depression, high blood pressure, weight gain, substance abuse, and even premature death," she highlighted from an article, adding, "Why is bullying considered an effective, let alone acceptable, way to motivate your team to perfection?" Interesting…