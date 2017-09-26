The meeting that happened: Narayan Rane chats up Amit Shah



Narayan Rane was caught on camera with son Nitesh during their morning walk at Juhu on Monday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Narayan Rane, who quit the Congress last week, met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve told media persons that Rane met Shah to extend an invitation for the inaugural function of a hospital in Sindhudurg.

However, not many are likely to buy Danve's claim, as the meeting is seen as Rane's open attempt to cosy up to the BJP leadership, which is keen to exploit the former CM, either by associating with him or by inducting him in party's fold sooner or later. Earlier, Rane had met Shah in Ahmedabad, but later denied it.

Also read: Narayan Rane to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

Now a free bird, Rane doesn't need to follow party discipline. The BJP too made his Delhi visit as ostentatious as possible by getting Danve and minister Chandrakant Patil to accompany him to Shah's residence.

Also read: Here's why BJP won't say 'Narayan, Narayan' just yet

CM Devendra Fadnavis' presence in Delhi added extra flavour to the resulting political talks. Fadnavis was also expected to discuss Rane with the party high command.

Rane had said he would announce his future course of action on Dussehra.

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar